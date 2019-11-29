Today is Friday November 29, 2019
A “Black Friday First Monday” in Canton

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2019 at 1:15 pm
CANTON — The community known as the “World’s Largest Flea Market” experienced a strong open to this weekend’s “First Monday-December.” With Black Friday falling on a first Monday weekend, Vicky Hall with the city of Canton told KTBB Friday that the day started with plenty of foot traffic. “To my knowledge it has’nt slowed down. Shoppers are coming in. We’ve got plenty of vendors here including tons of Holiday Decor.” Hall said on a good month 400,000 plus people will shop at First Monday, which began in 1850 and features over 5,000 vendors.

