TYLER –A few Raindrops did not stop East Texans from running in the 17th annual Tyler Turkey Trot on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, thousands gathered for the race, despite the chill and rain. For many that will delight in a Thanksgiving feast, this is becoming an annual tradition, that included the options to run or walk the complete 3.1 miles. The event takes place at Racquet & Jog and runs through neighborhoods, the Glenwood Church of Christ, and Rice Elementary. The Tyler Turkey Trot chose Two charities will benefit from the proceeds of this years race; For The Silent and Boot Campaign.