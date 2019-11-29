3 hurt in stabbing at The Hague in the Netherlands

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2019 at 3:33 pm

carlballou/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Three people were wounded in a stabbing in the Netherlands on Friday, police said.



The incident took place in The Hague on a main shopping street.



Additional details were not immediately available.

This attack came hours after two were killed and three others were hurt in a stabbing in London. That suspect was shot and killed by police.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back