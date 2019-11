KILGORE — The City of Kilgore is inviting East Texans to dowtown on Saturday night for an evening of merriment to help jump start your holiday spirit. Mingle and Jingle organizers say the night will be “Merry and Bright.” This is the communities annual Small Business Saturday Celebration. The town center will be transformed into Christmas lights and holiday fun, including “Santa Flavious” and “Joshua the Elf.”