ABC News(PHOENIX) –Snow, rain and wind have slammed into the Southwest as the Plains and Upper Midwest brace for a blizzard.

And on Sunday — one of the biggest travel days of the year — the Northeast is forecast to see a snowy mix on its roadways.

The latest

Flagstaff, Arizona, is buried under 9 inches of rain this Black Friday.

The state is also recovering from major rainfall and damaging winds.

And in the mountains near San Bernardino, California, east of Los Angeles, tens of thousands were without power Friday amid massive amounts of snowfall.

The forecast



On Friday, the rough weather is moving east, bringing snow from the Rockies to the Midwest, and the storm will intensify Friday night into Saturday,

Blizzard warnings have been issued across parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Minnesota.

By Saturday afternoon, the ongoing blizzard will make traveling very dangerous across the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be especially hard-hit.

Duluth, Minnesota, is forecast to see 12 to 20 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Minneapolis may get 6 to 9 inches of snow and 40 mph wind gusts.

Meanwhile, severe storms are expected in the South on Saturday. Louisiana, Arkansas, western Mississippi and some of eastern Texas could get damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

On Sunday — one of the biggest travel days of the year as families head home from Thanksgiving — the storm heads to the Northeast.

Much of the Northeast, including New England, will likely get snow. The interior Northeast could see up to 1 foot.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and southern New York are expected to get a wintry mix, making the roadways extra treacherous.

Winter storm watches were issued for Boston, Hartford and parts of the lower Hudson Valley outside New York City.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.