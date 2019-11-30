VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A new mode of transportation could soon be available in downtown Vicksburg. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved discussions with San Antonio, Texas-based Blue Duck Express that could lead to a pilot program using scooters as alternative transportation downtown, The Vicksburg Post reported. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said company representatives are expected in Vicksburg within the next few weeks to survey the city for scooter use. He said he rode one of the scooters while in San Antonio for the National League of Cities Convention earlier this month. Blue Duck, which started operating 18 months ago, specializes in providing scooters to small communities like Vicksburg. “This is a trial, and if it works here, we’ll look at expanding it,” Flaggs said. He said some city residents have asked him about getting scooters for the city.