iStock(VAN BUREN, Maine) -- A man was shot and killed after he set off a booby trap in his own home on Thanksgiving night. Ronald Cyr, 65, of Van Buren, Maine died of injuries sustained at his home on Nov. 28 after a handgun that was designed to fire upon anybody entering the front door of his residence went off. Officer Chandler Madore and the Van Buren Police Department, assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol, responded to a call indicating that Cyr had been shot. But when officers arrived on scene they discovered that he had been injured by a booby trap that he had allegedly set up himself, according to a statement released by the Van Buren Police Department. Several other booby traps were found at Cyr’s residence causing investigators to contact the Maine State Police Bomb Squad. However, following an extensive investigation that last several hours, it was determined Cyr had been shot unintentionally after discharging his own booby trap. “Regretfully, Mr. Cyr succumbed to the injuries sustained from the gunshot,” said a statement from the Van Buren Police Department. It is unknown my Cyr had set up the booby traps at his home or how he managed to accidentally detonate the device. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Booby trap kills man in his own home on Thanksgiving night

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2019 at 7:58 am

iStock(VAN BUREN, Maine) -- A man was shot and killed after he set off a booby trap in his own home on Thanksgiving night.



Ronald Cyr, 65, of Van Buren, Maine died of injuries sustained at his home on Nov. 28 after a handgun that was designed to fire upon anybody entering the front door of his residence went off.



Officer Chandler Madore and the Van Buren Police Department, assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol, responded to a call indicating that Cyr had been shot. But when officers arrived on scene they discovered that he had been injured by a booby trap that he had allegedly set up himself, according to a statement released by the Van Buren Police Department.



Several other booby traps were found at Cyr’s residence causing investigators to contact the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.



However, following an extensive investigation that last several hours, it was determined Cyr had been shot unintentionally after discharging his own booby trap.



“Regretfully, Mr. Cyr succumbed to the injuries sustained from the gunshot,” said a statement from the Van Buren Police Department.



It is unknown my Cyr had set up the booby traps at his home or how he managed to accidentally detonate the device.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back