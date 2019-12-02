TYLER — Tyler police are investigating an aggravated kidnapping. It started around 11:30 Saturday afternoon following a report of a stabbing at the Lodge Apartments, 2709 S. Broadway. Police say the suspect, Ronnie Lee Rinehart, 34, came home from work that morning and became very aggressive towards his 29-year-old common law wife and her three small children ages 6, 8 and 9. Rinehart took her and the children to the back bedroom, tied, and gagged them, threatening them with a knife. The woman was able to free herself from the restraints and grabbed the knife. The two struggled over the knife, when Rinehart was stabbed in the back. The mother and her children were able to run from the apartment and call police.

Rinehart fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle before officers arrived. He was located a short time later and transported to a local hospital for treatment of the stab wound. Rinehart will be charged with aggravated kidnapping and remains in police custody while being treated.