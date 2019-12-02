ABC News(NEW YORK) — A nor’easter is slamming into the Northeast Monday as roads and airports are packed with travelers trying to head home from Thanksgiving weekend.

Heavy snow is falling from northern Pennsylvania into New York and New England Monday morning as the nor’easter quickly strengths off the New Jersey coast.

Along the coast, those in Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are mostly seeing rain — but that should change to snow by mid-morning as the cold air pushes in. All three cities are forecast to get gusty winds up to 50 mph.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Philadelphia, where roads could be buried under 1 to 4 inches of snow by Monday night. Boston, also under a winter weather advisory, could get up to 6 inches of snow.

New York City is also under a winter weather advisory: Central Park may be coated with 2 to 4 inches of snow.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that New Yorkers will face a “sloppy rush hour” Monday night and should avoid driving when possible.

“Anything can happen with a storm,” the mayor said.

By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the snow will be ending in Philadelphia, New York City and most of the mid-Atlantic states — but it’ll remain in Boston and eastern New England.

By Tuesday afternoon, the nor’easter will finally leave the U.S. and veer off into Canada.

In Albany, N.Y., over 14 inches of snow has already fallen.

“This is something we’re used to here in upstate New York,” Albany police officer Steve Smith told ABC News on Sunday.

Smith urged residents to stay home, and if they have to travel, “turn your headlights on, drive slow and give yourself ample time.”

“If you don’t have to travel, please take this advice and stay home,” the New York State Police tweeted. “State Troopers have already responded to more than 550 storm-related crashes statewide.”

Here are some of the other snow totals so far:

— East Glenville, N.Y. (north of Albany): 20.7 inches

— Schenectady, N.Y.: 18 inches

— Woodford, Vt.: 19 inches

— Cheshire, Mass.: 15 inches

— Worcester, Mass.: 9 inches

— Colebrook, Conn.: 7 inches

— York, Maine: 9.2 inches

