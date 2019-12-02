Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) -- A former FBI lawyer repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump says she no longer wants to stay silent, calling it “sickening” to face personal attacks from him on a regular basis. “It’s almost impossible to describe” what it’s like, Lisa Page told The Daily Beast . “It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.” Page was thrust into the national spotlight with the disclosure of text messages she exchanged with then-FBI agent Peter Strzok critical of Trump when he was a presidential candidate. The messages between Page and Strzok have been cited by Trump and congressional Republicans of alleged political bias at the FBI and Justice Department during the investigations of interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails when she was secretary of state. She testified behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018. A Justice Department inspector general report released last year found that the actions of some agents hurt the FBI’s reputation - including the messages from Strzok and Page, who according to the report, were having an extramarital affair But the report found no evidence connecting the decision-making in the Clinton probe to political bias. In the newly released interview Page says she decides to speak out and “take my power back” as the president continues to use her and Strzok’s names as a political attack line. Trump frequently attacks and mocks Page and Strzok at his rallies and in photo ops, calling them “the lovers” and accusing them of politically motivated attacks on his presidency. At an Oct. 11 rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Trump called Page and Strzok "corrupt" and "disgusting," saying they put their messages on the FBI server so their spouses wouldn't find out. "That didn't work out too well for Lisa Strzok and Lisa Page, did it?" Trump said. Page said she would like to say the president’s attacks don’t interfere with her daily life but it’s difficult, saying she will “wince” if she thinks someone could recognize her on the Metro. She said it’s “intimidating” to be attacked by the president by name. “When the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me,” she added. Next Monday, the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to release the findings of another investigation into bias inside the FBI and Justice Department during the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Daily Beast reported the inspector general’s office told Page and Strzok their romantic relationship would not be disclosed but it was reported in news outlets and after Republicans and the president asked questions about it the Justice Department released some of their text messages to reporters. Page says the texts that were released were “cherry-picked” and “selected for their political impact,” adding that she wasn’t given the chance to put them in context. Page declined to discuss the findings of the upcoming inspector general’s report but said some of the text messages cited by Trump and other Republicans were taken out of context and that she didn’t do anything wrong. Federal employees are barred from partisan political activity under the Hatch Act but Page said she was within her rights to share political opinions in private conversations. “I don’t engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all. But having an opinion and sharing that opinion publicly or privately with another person is squarely within the permissible bounds of the Hatch Act,” she said. Trump has yet to comment on the Daily Beast interview. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sickening’ to be attacked by Trump, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page says in interview

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2019 at 11:52 am

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) -- A former FBI lawyer repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump says she no longer wants to stay silent, calling it “sickening” to face personal attacks from him on a regular basis.



“It’s almost impossible to describe” what it’s like, Lisa Page told The Daily Beast. “It’s like being punched in the gut. My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”



Page was thrust into the national spotlight with the disclosure of text messages she exchanged with then-FBI agent Peter Strzok critical of Trump when he was a presidential candidate.



The messages between Page and Strzok have been cited by Trump and congressional Republicans of alleged political bias at the FBI and Justice Department during the investigations of interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails when she was secretary of state. She testified behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018.



A Justice Department inspector general report released last year found that the actions of some agents hurt the FBI’s reputation - including the messages from Strzok and Page, who according to the report, were having an extramarital affair



But the report found no evidence connecting the decision-making in the Clinton probe to political bias.



In the newly released interview Page says she decides to speak out and “take my power back” as the president continues to use her and Strzok’s names as a political attack line.



Trump frequently attacks and mocks Page and Strzok at his rallies and in photo ops, calling them “the lovers” and accusing them of politically motivated attacks on his presidency. At an Oct. 11 rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Trump called Page and Strzok "corrupt" and "disgusting," saying they put their messages on the FBI server so their spouses wouldn't find out.



"That didn't work out too well for Lisa Strzok and Lisa Page, did it?" Trump said.



Page said she would like to say the president’s attacks don’t interfere with her daily life but it’s difficult, saying she will “wince” if she thinks someone could recognize her on the Metro.



She said it’s “intimidating” to be attacked by the president by name.



“When the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me,” she added.



Next Monday, the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to release the findings of another investigation into bias inside the FBI and Justice Department during the federal investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.



The Daily Beast reported the inspector general’s office told Page and Strzok their romantic relationship would not be disclosed but it was reported in news outlets and after Republicans and the president asked questions about it the Justice Department released some of their text messages to reporters.



Page says the texts that were released were “cherry-picked” and “selected for their political impact,” adding that she wasn’t given the chance to put them in context.



Page declined to discuss the findings of the upcoming inspector general’s report but said some of the text messages cited by Trump and other Republicans were taken out of context and that she didn’t do anything wrong. Federal employees are barred from partisan political activity under the Hatch Act but Page said she was within her rights to share political opinions in private conversations.



“I don’t engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all. But having an opinion and sharing that opinion publicly or privately with another person is squarely within the permissible bounds of the Hatch Act,” she said.



Trump has yet to comment on the Daily Beast interview.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

