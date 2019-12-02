TYLER — Fewer than two years ago, Shawn Gonter was a trauma patient at UT Health Tyler after a serious motorcycle accident. Gonter now works for UT Health as a physician assistant, and on Tuesday night he will light the hospital’s outdoor Christmas tree during the public ceremony. The event will begin at 5 p.m. when Santa arrives in his sleigh, with live reindeer, on the hospital’s front lawn. The night also includes Christmas carols performed by Moore Middle School and refreshments. Free parking is available in both garages. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.