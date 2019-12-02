HAWKINS — Funeral services will be held this Friday for a Hawkins couple following a devastating fire that claimed their lives last week. Wood County Fire Marshall Davidson told KTBB on Monday, “the fire remains under investigation, and that he could not give more specific comment until he had interviewed all the witnesses.” The fire claimed the lives of Courtney Cline, 30, and her longtime partner Ben Mendez, 34, who were killed in the blaze north of Hawkins on CR 3859. Their bodies have been sent to Tyler for autopsy. The four children also inside the home were able to escape with out serious injury reported. Services for Cline and Mendez will be at Crowley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Friday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services following at 11. There will be a graveside service at Gladewater Memorial Gardens on HWY 80.