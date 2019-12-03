Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — The Voice live rounds continued on Monday, with the top 10 artists competing for America’s votes, and a spot in the semifinals. Along the way, they were advised by their coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Upon her mom’s advice, Rose Short, representing Team Gwen, delivered her take on “God’s Country,” by Blake Shelton. She explained that, as a “military brat,” she ended up in Texas where she heard a lot of country music. Gwen, of course, was happy with the choice, because — aside from the obvious — it combined country, rap, pop, soul. Blake thought Rose “killed it,” and Gwen agreed.

Soul singer Shane Q, from Team Kelly, belted out Billy Ocean’s “Caribbean Queen,” a favorite of his dad, who was flown out to Los Angeles just to catch the performance. Kelly praised the normally shy singer for coming out of his shell at just the right time and finally “doing physically what you can do vocally.”

Team Kelly’s Jake Hoot picked Rhett Akins’ “That Ain’t My Truck,” in honor of his cousin, a Marine who was killed while serving in Afghanistan. Gwen declared it was his best performance in the competition so far, adding that he sounded like a “true country singer.” The performance had Blake swallowing his pride and admitting that Kelly was “doing an incredible job” with him. A stunned Clarkson declared “Hell has frozen over.”

Team Gwen’s Joana Martinez tackled “Impossible,” a song written by former Voice coach Alicia Keys and popularized by another, Christina Aguilera. Stefani advised the 16-year-old that the song was about “vocal Olympics,” but encouraged her to be “strategic about the dynamics.” Gwen praised the performance, declaring that Martinez “manhandled the stage.”

Team Legend’s powerhouse singer Katie Kadan put her spin on Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” She brought all four coaches to their feet as Kelly wiped away tears. Blake joked that she had him “starting to create conspiracy theories” in his head, explaining, “No way somebody is this good who hasn’t already made it in the music industry.” Legend added that everywhere he goes, everyone asks him about Katie.

Hello Sunday, the pair of 14-year-olds representing Team Kelly, delivered an emotional performance of Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold,” a song about overcoming struggles. It’s a message to which the girls can relate, since Myla has dealt with juvenile diabetes since she was three, and Chelsea had been close with her through much of that time. The performance brought the girls to tears and had Kelly struggling to keep it together as well.

Team Legend’s final artist, Will Breman closed out the show with a high-energy performance of “My Body” by Young the Giant. After whipping the studio audience into a frenzy, Kelly joked that Will made it seem like it was his show, and the other artists were his opening act. Legend called it a “masterful” performance.

Other artists performing on Monday included Team Legend’s Marybeth Byrd covering Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me”; along with Team Blake’s 18-year-old indie-pop singer, Kat Hammock, and Ricky Duran, tackling Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One”; and Albert King’s blues classic “Born Under a Bad Sign,” respectively.

The evening also included country star Kane Brown performing “Homesick,” off his latest album Experiment.

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

