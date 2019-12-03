Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — In an operation worthy of the spies on which it centers, Marvel Studios just dropped the eagerly anticipated teaser trailer to Black Widow, the standalone adventure of Scarlett Johansson’s super spy-turned Avenger.

As most know, her character sacrificed her life to help save half of humanity during Avengers: Endgame, but Black Widow takes place years before — between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

At that point, the Avengers were fractured and Captain America and some of his allies were on the run.

At the time, evidently, the ex-KGB agent Romanoff reunited with some of her former comrades, fellow assassins from the “Black Widow program” that spawned an army of highly trained agents like her.

Among this “family” to which Natasha returns are Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz’ Melina Vostokoff. “What brings you home?” Pugh asks her “sis” after the pair get reacquainted with each other at gun and knife-point.

“We have unfinished business,” Nat replies.

The family reunion also includes David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian — the one-time USSR equivalent of Captain America, but now more than slightly worse for wear. It looks like the Stranger Things star had a blast playing him.

“AH! Still fits!” he boasts about his snug superhero gear. “You got fat,” Weisz’ character jabs.

The team tackles an army of baddies, and apparently the villain Taskmaster, who has the ability to mimic any fighting style he observes.

“One thing’s for sure — it’s gonna be a hell of a reunion,” Romanoff promises.

Harbour couldn’t praise “phenomenal and funny” Aussie director Cate Shortland enough, and calls the cast “phenomenal” as well, adding, “I feel like I’m very very lucky to be a part of it.”



Black Widow opens May 1, 2020.

