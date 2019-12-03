TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday shopping and fun extravaganza, “Mistletoe and Magic,” kicks off Wednesday and continues through Saturday at Harvey Convention Center. It’s the Junior League’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The organization’s Maranda Rains appeared on a recent edition of KTBB’s “In Focus.” Rains says the Junior League provides professional volunteer hours to agencies in the Smith County area and other support of causes that affect women and children, with an eye on empowering the community. She says the big event is a way for the area to celebrate and kick off the holiday season, while celebrating the people and agencies that benefit from the Junior League’s work — and “having a fun time as well.” Go to http://www.juniorleagueoftyler.org for more information.