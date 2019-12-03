TYLER — A Tyler man has been indicted for allegedly raping a then-teenage girl more than 100 times over a period of four years, according to an arrest warrant. According to our news partner KETK, Angelo O’Neal is charged with sexual assault. The victim, now 21, says he raped her at his home between 2011 and 2015. He is the longtime boyfriend of the victim’s mother, and lived next door. The victim told investigators that she reported the abuse to her mom but the mom did not believe her. Further investigation led to O’Neal’s arrest and indictment.