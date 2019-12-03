Kameleon007/iStock(TAHOE CITY, Calif.) — Anna Faris has added the men and women of the North Tahoe Fire Department to the list of people she’s grateful for this holiday season.

In a tweet last week, the actress, whose family rented a house in the area for Thanksgiving, shared that first responders saved her family from a carbon monoxide incident.

The North Tahoe Fire Department retweeted her message Tuesday and encouraged others to check their carbon monoxide detectors when they travel.

“I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide,” Faris wrote. “It’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate.”

So #thankful for a happy ending to this #carbonmonoxide #co incident. Never assume you are safe, check your alarms whenever you #Travel! https://t.co/LzzUKVKQjw — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) December 3, 2019

According to Sacramento CBS affiliate KOVR, a representative from North Tahoe Fire reported that the home’s CO level was as high as 55 parts per million, and the home did not have alarms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the long-term exposure indoors should be limited to less than 15 ppm.

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it’s an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, and nausea, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.