LONGVIEW– A murder on Monday afternoon in Gregg County took place on C.R. 2087. According to our news partner KETK, Penelope Ann Stoudt, 56, was arrested and charged with one count of murder. The victim is Timothy Joe Stoudt, 65, from Kilgore. It is unclear how he died or how he is related to the accussed. A search of public records shows Stoudt had a DWI conviction in 2007.