Ansonia Police Department(ANSONIA, Conn.) -- A 1-year-old girl is missing and Connecticut authorities fear she may be endangered. Venessa Morales, 1, was living inside a home in the city of Ansonia where there is "an active suspicious death investigation," according to a press release from the Ansonia Police Department on Tuesday. Police said that while Venessa was not in the home, "we have not been able to locate her" since the body was discovered Monday night. Details surrounding the death investigation were not immediately clear, including who the victim was and when the body was found. Ansonia is located about 10 miles west of New Haven. Venessa has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Missing 1-year-old girl may be endangered amid ‘suspicious’ death in her home, police say

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2019 at 11:58 am

Ansonia Police Department(ANSONIA, Conn.) -- A 1-year-old girl is missing and Connecticut authorities fear she may be endangered.



Venessa Morales, 1, was living inside a home in the city of Ansonia where there is "an active suspicious death investigation," according to a press release from the Ansonia Police Department on Tuesday.



Police said that while Venessa was not in the home, "we have not been able to locate her" since the body was discovered Monday night.



Details surrounding the death investigation were not immediately clear, including who the victim was and when the body was found.



Ansonia is located about 10 miles west of New Haven.



Venessa has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back