Republicans Deliver 123 Page Rebuttal to Democrats

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm
WASHINGTON D.C. — House Republicans delivered a 123 page, point-by-point, line-upon-line rebuke to Democrats on Monday. Congressmen Louie Gohmert described the inquiry proceedings to KTBB as a spectacle. “They got scared after the July 25th phone call, that conduct potentially involving Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Ukraine, some of the things Ukraine was doing might get exposed. So we need to know, is that the reason they cooked up this whole thing about him being a whistle blower, when he was’nt.” The Judiciary Committee will conduct their first hearing on Wednesday.

