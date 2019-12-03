TYLER — Smith County authorities are in an on-going negotiation with a wanted man. Smith County Sheriffs Public Information Officer Larry Christian told KTBB that the subject has a felony blue warrant out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. “Deputies stopped a the truck and were able to get his girlfriend out, she is detained at this time.” Christian continued, “the subject has locked his car doors and is in the vehicle right now and is refusing to come out.” It is not known if the subject is armed.