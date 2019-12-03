Today is Tuesday December 03, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Smith County in Standoff with Wanted Man at Econo Lodge

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2019 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Smith County authorities are in an on-going negotiation with a wanted man. Smith County Sheriffs Public Information Officer Larry Christian told KTBB that the subject has a felony blue warrant out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. “Deputies stopped a the truck and were able to get his girlfriend out, she is detained at this time.” Christian continued, “the subject has locked his car doors and is in the vehicle right now and is refusing to come out.” It is not known if the subject is armed.

Smith County in Standoff with Wanted Man at Econo Lodge

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2019 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Smith County authorities are in an on-going negotiation with a wanted man. Smith County Sheriffs Public Information Officer Larry Christian told KTBB that the subject has a felony blue warrant out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. “Deputies stopped a the truck and were able to get his girlfriend out, she is detained at this time.” Christian continued, “the subject has locked his car doors and is in the vehicle right now and is refusing to come out.” It is not known if the subject is armed.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement