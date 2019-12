A City of Tyler F-150 was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, police were called to Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road shortly after noon. One person was placed in an ambulance. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic was down to one lane on Loop 323. Westbound lanes of the Loop were closed off of Broadway until the clean up could be completed. No further details are available at this time.