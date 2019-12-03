Today is Tuesday December 03, 2019
Brother of Man Killed by Cop Gets Award for Hugging Her

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2019 at 6:12 pm
PLANO, Texas (AP) – The brother of a man killed by a Dallas police officer has accepted an award from a law enforcement organization for hugging the officer after she was convicted of murder. The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration gave 18-year-old Brandt Jean the award Tuesday for his “display of empathy and forgiveness” toward Amber Guyger. In October, Brandt embraced Guyger in court after she was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting Botham Jean in his apartment last year. Guyger, 31, said she mistook Jean’s home for her own and thought the 26-year-old was an intruder. Gregory Smith, director of the Dallas-area institute, said Brandt’s actions helped the community heal. Brandt said at the ceremony that it was hard to accept an award from a police training group because he believes a lack of training lead to his brother’s death.

PLANO, Texas (AP) – The brother of a man killed by a Dallas police officer has accepted an award from a law enforcement organization for hugging the officer after she was convicted of murder. The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration gave 18-year-old Brandt Jean the award Tuesday for his “display of empathy and forgiveness” toward Amber Guyger. In October, Brandt embraced Guyger in court after she was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting Botham Jean in his apartment last year. Guyger, 31, said she mistook Jean’s home for her own and thought the 26-year-old was an intruder. Gregory Smith, director of the Dallas-area institute, said Brandt’s actions helped the community heal. Brandt said at the ceremony that it was hard to accept an award from a police training group because he believes a lack of training lead to his brother’s death.

