TROUP — The city of Troup has issued a partial boil water notice due to a water main break. It’s for the area bounded on the North by W. Paschal St., on the East by State Hwy. 110 (S. Georgia St.), on the West by S. Front St., and south along State Hwy. 110 (S. Georgia St.) to and including C.R. 4801. This includes W. Oak St., County Road 4801, and all customers on State Hwy. 110 (S. Georgia St.) from W. Paschal to County Road 4801. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact John Phillips at 903-842-3128. The order to issue the notice came from the Texas Commission on Envirohmental Quality. Any customer who wishes to contact TCEQ may call 512-239-4691.