TYLER — Preparations are being finalized for the annual Tyler Christmas Parade, hosted by The local Rotary International clubs. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Another big step was taken Tuesday with the announcement of the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child, who will light the downtown Christmas tree at the close of the parade. According to our news partner KETK, she’s 4-year-old Kimber Jane DeLaCruz of Big Sandy. Born at just 27 weeks, Kimber is battling hemiplegic cerebral palsy — but despite her challenges, her family says her favorite phrase is, “I DO IT!” This year’s parade features more than 100 entries.