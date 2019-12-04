Today is Wednesday December 04, 2019
Two Sought in Five Violent Attacks in Five Hours in Houston

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2019 at 3:34 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Police are appealing for public help in identifying and arresting two suspects in a string of five violent robberies in a five-hour period in southeastern Houston. Police say the last three of the five victims were stabbed and all were beaten in the robberies at gun- and knifepoint between 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday. The final attack was captured on surveillance video, which is being shown to the public. A Houston police spokesman said he had no information on the victims’ conditions.

