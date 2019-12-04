DanHenson1/iStock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Police have caught two of the four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend. Two of those who escaped were charged with murder, with one of them being caught Tuesday evening.

Murder suspect Morris Marsh, 17, remains free after he and three others allegedly ran out of the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center at around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Brandon Caruthers, 17, also remains free, according to authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department shared photos of the two other suspects after they were rearrested on Tuesday night in Madison, a suburb of Nashville.

The teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location inside the facility, according to police. They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside.

Authorities said they are considered dangerous and are asking for the public’s help in locating them. Authorities said at least 35 minutes elapsed before the Metro Nashville Police Department was notified of the escape.

Marsh is suspected of killing 19-year-old Charles Easley in April, according to police.

Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an August 2018 armed robbery case in south Nashville, according to police.

The department had said it reviewed surveillance footage from a store in Clarksville, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northwest of Nashville, in connection to a possible sighting, but investigators later determined that it was unrelated.

“After further review of the Clarksville market video from multiple angles by an MNPD Juv Crime Task Force officer in Clarksville it has just been determined that the persons in the video are not the escaped teens,” the department said in a tweet Sunday. “The investigation is continuing in Davidson County.”

ABC News does not normally name juveniles, but are doing so because police said they are dangerous individuals and have released their names and photos. Anyone with information about the remaining two escapees are asked to call Nashville’s Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 immediately.

