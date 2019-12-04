iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Detroit 127, Cleveland 94 Orlando 127, Washington 120 Dallas 118, New Orleans 97 Miami 121, Toronto 110 -- OT San Antonio 135 Houston 133 -- 2OT L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96 L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Boston 2, Carolina 0 Arizona 4, Columbus 2 Minnesota 4, Florida 2 Montreal 4, NY Islanders 2 Vegas 4, New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1 Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2 -- OT Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1 Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2 Washington 5, San Jose 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Louisville 58, Michigan 43 Indiana 80, Florida St. 64 Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46 Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68 Butler 67, Mississippi 58 Duke 87, Michigan St. 75 Memphis 71, Bradley 56
