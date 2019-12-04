(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 127, Cleveland 94
Orlando 127, Washington 120
Dallas 118, New Orleans 97
Miami 121, Toronto 110 — OT
San Antonio 135 Houston 133 — 2OT
L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Boston 2, Carolina 0
Arizona 4, Columbus 2
Minnesota 4, Florida 2
Montreal 4, NY Islanders 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2 — OT
Winnipeg 5 Dallas 1
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Washington 5, San Jose 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Louisville 58, Michigan 43
Indiana 80, Florida St. 64
Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68
Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Duke 87, Michigan St. 75
Memphis 71, Bradley 56
