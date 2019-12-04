Essie(NEW YORK) -- No time for a mani? No problem. Essie has a brand new nail polish that might be the solution for you. The cult-followed company announced Expressie quick-dry on-the-fly nail polish, which is supposed to be a one-step color and shine lacquer that dries in about a minute, will be launching this month. The new line is launching with 40 shades in total that include bold reds, greens, blues and more. Essie also will be releasing the brand's first-ever angled brush that allows for a more seamless application. The vibrant colors have names such as Desk Mani, IRL, and Not So Low-key. Additionally, the new bottles have a fresh new look that's a slimmer, sleeker version of the classic bottles. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Essie launches quick-dry ‘expressie’ nail polish

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2019 at 5:26 am

