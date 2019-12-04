33ft/iStock(NEW ORLEANS) -- Manti Te'o is reportedly rejoining the New Orleans Saints. A source confirms to ESPN that the team has re-signed the 28-year-old veteran linebacker. The news comes after several Saints linebackers have suffered injuries this season. Middle linebacker Alex Anzalone injured his shoulder in Week 2, forcing him to be sidelined for the rest of the season, and, most recently, middle linebacker Kiko Alonso and strongside linebacker A.J. Klein both suffered injuries during last Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Te'o began his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers, and joined the Saints in 2017 when he signed a two-year deal with New Orleans. Last season, he was a healthy inactive, appearing in just five games, before his contract expired. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Manti Te’o

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2019 at 6:32 am

