KILGORE — Kilgroe College began its fire academy in 1989, and so far has trained more than 1,700 students from all over the world. On Wednesday night the school will celebrate the 30th anniversary with class 108. Kilgore College was recenlty recognized as having a top-ranked online Fire Science Degree Program by intelligent.com. Fire Academy Director Mike Simmons told KTBB what separates the fire school from other programs, “The fact that all of our instructors are professional firefighters that do this for a living, that sets us apart.”

Simmons continued, “If a student wants a certified or certificated program to get a job, we have a program, if a student comes in wanting a college degree in fire protection, we have a college degree program.” Out of 429 programs across the nation, KC ranked 9th overall. The academy will celebrate its 30th anniversary at a special graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Kilgore campus.