SMITH COUNTY — Lindale police and various Smith County law enforcement agencies are searching for a man around CR 499 and CR 431. According to our news partner KETK, Thomas Sweet, 28, of Winona is wanted by multiple agencies, with at least three different law enforcement agencies outside of Smith County. Sweet is a white male, 5’11” and 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities believe he may be wearing sweats. Authorities warn residents in the area to be cautious. Anyone with information about Sweet’s whereabouts should contact local authorities. Agencies assisting LPD in the search include the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Precinct 5 constable, and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.