Today is Wednesday December 04, 2019
Gregg County Fugitive Arrested in Shreveport

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2019 at 4:46 pm
GREGG COUNTY — An East Texas man wanted by Gregg County authorities on several charges including assault, family violence and failure to appear in court has been arrested in Shreveport. According to our news partner KETK, Marcus Bresler, 39, was captured and arrested on Wednesday in Shreveport by Louisiana State Police. Bresler was scheduled to appear in court in October, but did not show up. Authorities had warned the public that Bresler had a history violence and was considered to be dangerous. GCSO was assisted in the search for Bresler by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Tyler.

GREGG COUNTY — An East Texas man wanted by Gregg County authorities on several charges including assault, family violence and failure to appear in court has been arrested in Shreveport. According to our news partner KETK, Marcus Bresler, 39, was captured and arrested on Wednesday in Shreveport by Louisiana State Police. Bresler was scheduled to appear in court in October, but did not show up. Authorities had warned the public that Bresler had a history violence and was considered to be dangerous. GCSO was assisted in the search for Bresler by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Tyler.

