PORT NECHES (AP) — Officials in Port Neches, Texas, have issued a voluntary evacuation order for the city’s 50,000 residents after elevated chemical levels were detected in the air one week after two major explosions at a chemical plant. Jefferson County emergency management officials say the elevated levels of the chemical butadiene do not pose a serious health risk, but could cause dizziness, nausea, headaches or irritation to the eyes and throat. The powerful explosions happened Nov. 27 at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston.