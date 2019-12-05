Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced early Thursday morning that she would make a formal statement on the status of the impeachment inquiry at 9 .a.m. While what Pelosi might say wasn't clear, her unusual move comes a day after the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on the next phase of the impeachment inquiry as Democrats decide whether to draft articles of impeachment -- ahead of a possible full House vote before the end of the year. It also comes after she huddled with her leadership team after the hearing at which three constitutional scholars picked by Democrats argued passionately that President Donald Trump's conduct warranted impeachment. A law professor chosen by Republican argued that there wasn't yet sufficient evidence to meet the constitutional standard and that Democrats were rushing to judgment. The formal setting she's chosen also is reminiscent of the statement she made in September announcing the beginning of the formal impeachment inquiry. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on CNN Thursday morning that Pelosi "wants to keep the American people informed," but said he would let her reveal the details. ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce reports that at a meeting with her Democratic caucus before Wednesday's hearing, she asked members "Are you ready?" and there were no objections. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pelosi to make formal statement on impeachment inquiry

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2019 at 7:20 am

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced early Thursday morning that she would make a formal statement on the status of the impeachment inquiry at 9 .a.m.



While what Pelosi might say wasn't clear, her unusual move comes a day after the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on the next phase of the impeachment inquiry as Democrats decide whether to draft articles of impeachment -- ahead of a possible full House vote before the end of the year.



It also comes after she huddled with her leadership team after the hearing at which three constitutional scholars picked by Democrats argued passionately that President Donald Trump's conduct warranted impeachment. A law professor chosen by Republican argued that there wasn't yet sufficient evidence to meet the constitutional standard and that Democrats were rushing to judgment.



The formal setting she's chosen also is reminiscent of the statement she made in September announcing the beginning of the formal impeachment inquiry.



House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on CNN Thursday morning that Pelosi "wants to keep the American people informed," but said he would let her reveal the details.



ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce reports that at a meeting with her Democratic caucus before Wednesday's hearing, she asked members "Are you ready?" and there were no objections.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



