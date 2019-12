SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Willie Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana. While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes. The longtime marijuana advocate says he “started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.” His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Nelson hasn’t given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it.