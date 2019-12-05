FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines says an antiquated, overworked kitchen caused 2,300 flight delays this summer at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. So American is planning a new facility _ at a cost of $100 million _ to increase meal-preparation capacity at its biggest hub airport. American operates more than 900 flights a day at DFW. The airport board is scheduled to vote on the airline’s proposal Thursday. If approved, American will sign a 40-year lease to build the kitchen and related facilities on more than 21 acres.