TYLER — The Tyler Christmas Parade will take over the Square tonight. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in downtown Tyler and is followed by the 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza immediately after the parade.This year’s theme is “Rotary Connects the World”. Santa Claus will be taking photos immediately following the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Photos with Santa Claus will be limited to 30 minutes following the ceremony.
2019 Parade Route:
Parade will start on N Broadway Avenue, South of E Oakwood Street, 1 block North of E Line Street
Right on W Ferguson Street
Left on N Bois d’Arc Avenue
Left on W Erwin Street
Left on N Spring Avenue
Parade will Finish at E Oakwood Street