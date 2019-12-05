TYLER — The Tyler Christmas Parade will take over the Square tonight. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in downtown Tyler and is followed by the 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza immediately after the parade.This year’s theme is “Rotary Connects the World”. Santa Claus will be taking photos immediately following the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Photos with Santa Claus will be limited to 30 minutes following the ceremony.

2019 Parade Route:

Parade will start on N Broadway Avenue, South of E Oakwood Street, 1 block North of E Line Street

Right on W Ferguson Street

Left on N Bois d’Arc Avenue

Left on W Erwin Street

Left on N Spring Avenue

Parade will Finish at E Oakwood Street