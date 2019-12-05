TYLER — A Tyler teen was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in an April shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to our news partner KETK, Treyvon Maddox, 19, of Tyler, waived his right to a trial and plead guilty Wednesday with the plea for the deadly shooting of Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler. Kentrell Marquie Miller, 21, and Ira Brown Jr., 18, both from Tyler sustained minor injuries. Deputies were called to the crime scene on Tidwell Drive after 1 a.m. last April.