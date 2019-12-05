The Arts!Longview Board of Directors announced the appointment of the new Executive Director on Thursday. Cynthia Hellen has been named to the post. According to Arts!Longview Board President, Nancy Murray “We are so excited that Cynthia applied for this important position. Her knowledge, experience and creativity are exactly what we need to move this new organization forward to benefit our entire community.” Hellen is scheduled to begin her new role on Jan. 2 of next year. For more info on Arts!Longview, visit the website at https://artslongview.org/.