Tyler–Tyler ISD is inviting the community to get into the Holiday Spirit with a FREE holiday event from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Career and Technology Center. Guests will enjoy holiday crafts, games, face painting, and hot cocoa, as well as cookies and milk with Santa! TISD’s Jennifer Hines told KTBB on Thursday that families will also be able to learn about the districts Pathfinder Program.

“The Tyler ISD Pathfinder program gives parents and students the power to choose their own learning experience, whether that be in a Fine Arts or STEM magnet program, innovative college, career, or military focused environment, or a traditional learning environment,” Hines continued. “The Pathfinder Showcase gives parents and the community the information they need to choose the best unique pathway for their children’s educational future.” Families will also learn more about the Tyler ISD Pathfinder program that offers individualized learning opportunities through Choice, Innovation, and Comprehensive campuses across the District. Representatives from all Tyler ISD campuses will be on hand to answer questions and discuss with guests the attributes that make their campus great!