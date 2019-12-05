© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — After first releasing a teaser-trailer in July, Disney has now released the first full trailer for the live-action Mulan film, which is set to premiere March 27, 2020.

The movie, which stars Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, is about a young woman who disguises herself as a man so that she can take the place of her elderly father when he’s drafted to join the Chinese military.

The original animated movie, with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen voicing Mulan, premiered in 1998 and grossed $304 million worldwide.

Disney released a first look at Mulan, the latest live-action “reimagining” of one of its animated classics, last year, when it revealed Liu had been cast following a year-long search.

Other cast members include Jet Li, Gong Li and Donnie Yen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.