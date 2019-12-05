CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A 72-year-old man in Texas has been charged with using an ax to kill his daughter and teenage grandson and to badly wound another grandson in September. The Caller Times reported Wednesday that a Nueces County grand jury indicted Mohammad Sahi on Nov. 22. on charges of capital murder in the Sept. 12 killings of 47-year-old Nargis Zaman and 18-year-old Hamad Zaman at their home in Corpus Christi. Sahi, who was arrested at the home after the attack, is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad.