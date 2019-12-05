TYLER — Randall Wayne Mays, 60 had his execution stayed days before he was set to be put to death in October of this year. According to our news partner KETK, on Thursday he received a new date to be executed after a judge in Henderson County deemed Mays competent. Mays shot and killed 2 Henderson County Sheriffs officers, Paul Habelt and Tony Ogburn, in May of 2008. Mays opened fire on the officers as they investigated a domestic disturbance at his home. Mays is set to be executed in May of 2020.