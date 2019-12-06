Today is Friday December 06, 2019
Scoreboard roundup — 12/5/19

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 5:19 am
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 119, Philadelphia 113
Denver 129, New York 92
Houston 119, Toronto 109
Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132 -- OT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago 4, Boston 3 -- OT
Carolina 3, San Jose 2 -- SO
NY Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Colorado 3, Montreal 2
NY Islanders 3, Vegas 2 -- OT
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2 -- OT
Calgary 4, Buffalo 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Chicago 31, Dallas 24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn 81, Furman 78 -- OT

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

