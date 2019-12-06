iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Washington 119, Philadelphia 113 Denver 129, New York 92 Houston 119, Toronto 109 Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132 -- OT NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Chicago 4, Boston 3 -- OT Carolina 3, San Jose 2 -- SO NY Rangers 3, Columbus 2 Colorado 3, Montreal 2 NY Islanders 3, Vegas 2 -- OT Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1 Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4 Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2 -- OT Calgary 4, Buffalo 3 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Chicago 31, Dallas 24 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Auburn 81, Furman 78 -- OT Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 12/5/19

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 5:19 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 119, Philadelphia 113

Denver 129, New York 92

Houston 119, Toronto 109

Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132 -- OT



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 4, Boston 3 -- OT

Carolina 3, San Jose 2 -- SO

NY Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Colorado 3, Montreal 2

NY Islanders 3, Vegas 2 -- OT

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2 -- OT

Calgary 4, Buffalo 3



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago 31, Dallas 24



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn 81, Furman 78 -- OT



