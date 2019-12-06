Today is Friday December 06, 2019
Texas Woman Fights to Keep Name Out of Lawsuit alleging Rape

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 6:41 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman is fighting for anonymity in a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker, but a federal judge who plans to dismiss the case has ordered that her name be made public first. While an appeals courts put the order on hold, legal experts say such actions are not unprecedented as judges have wide discretion in deciding whether to make a name public. However, advocates for sexual assault survivors say such rulings can have a chilling effect on whether victims come forward.

