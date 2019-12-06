Today is Friday December 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

US added 266K jobs in November, unemployment remains at 50-year low

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 8:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

wingedwolf/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. economy added a solid 266,000 jobs in November, exceeding economists’ exceptions, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

Average hourly earnings rose by 7 cents to $28.29 and unemployment remained at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

Employers added the most jobs in the health care and professional and technical services industries, the data showed.

November also saw a rise in manufacturing jobs, though this was likely due to unionized autoworkers returning to work after the strike at General Motors.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US added 266K jobs in November, unemployment remains at 50-year low

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 8:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

wingedwolf/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. economy added a solid 266,000 jobs in November, exceeding economists’ exceptions, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

Average hourly earnings rose by 7 cents to $28.29 and unemployment remained at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

Employers added the most jobs in the health care and professional and technical services industries, the data showed.

November also saw a rise in manufacturing jobs, though this was likely due to unionized autoworkers returning to work after the strike at General Motors.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement