Today is Friday December 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singer Harris Was Impaired, Speeding when Killed in Crash

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 11:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAOS, N.M. (AP) – A northern New Mexico sheriff says Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris was legally impaired by alcohol and driving 95 miles per hour when she and another driver were killed in a three-vehicle crash in September. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says in a statement Thursday that toxicology testing showed Harris had a blood-alcohol level of .28 percent. That is more than three times the legal limit for impaired driving. Holgrefe says on-board computer data also indicated Harris was driving 102 mph before the crash. Hogrefe says the other driver killed in the wreck had no alcohol in her system.

Singer Harris Was Impaired, Speeding when Killed in Crash

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 11:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAOS, N.M. (AP) – A northern New Mexico sheriff says Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris was legally impaired by alcohol and driving 95 miles per hour when she and another driver were killed in a three-vehicle crash in September. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says in a statement Thursday that toxicology testing showed Harris had a blood-alcohol level of .28 percent. That is more than three times the legal limit for impaired driving. Holgrefe says on-board computer data also indicated Harris was driving 102 mph before the crash. Hogrefe says the other driver killed in the wreck had no alcohol in her system.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement