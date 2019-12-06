HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. government has persuaded a federal judge to prevent a private fundraising group from building its own wall next to the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico, despite the group claiming it supports President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane on Thursday ordered We Build the Wall and its contractor, Fisher Industries, not to install any fencing or walls along the Rio Grande until they have met the requirements of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees the river.